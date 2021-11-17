FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

MBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

MBIO opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

