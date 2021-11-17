FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Lowered by Analyst

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

RXT stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 31.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

