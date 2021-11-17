FY2023 EPS Estimates for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Decreased by Analyst

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNMR. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 208,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 16.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

