FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gamida Cell in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

