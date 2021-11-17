G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WILC opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

