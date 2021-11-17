Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $52.30

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.30, but opened at $50.77. Galapagos shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 544 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $886,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

