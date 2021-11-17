Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

GAU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $187.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 457,273 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 826,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 171,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 218,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

