GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 149.4% in October

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the October 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE GNT opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 157,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $653,000.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

