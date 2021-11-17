Gas (GAS) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Gas has a total market cap of $91.05 million and $17.39 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $8.99 or 0.00014939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00071091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,469.56 or 1.00488624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.19 or 0.07102873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.