Gather (GTH) Price Tops $0.21

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Gather has traded 79.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gather coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a total market cap of $21.58 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

