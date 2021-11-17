Gems (GEM) Achieves Market Cap of $389,838.27

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $389,838.27 and approximately $38,402.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00220479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.