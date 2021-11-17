Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.73

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $12.94. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 9,048 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $182.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

