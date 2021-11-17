General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

General American Investors stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59. General American Investors has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General American Investors by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 664.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 11.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

