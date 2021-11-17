General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
General American Investors stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59. General American Investors has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $46.75.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.
