Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1,628.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $138.23. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

