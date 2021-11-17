Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,172 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Bioventus worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 101.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

BVS opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.81 million and a PE ratio of -304.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

