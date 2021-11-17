Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 88,981 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,981 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Republic First Bancorp worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.33. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

