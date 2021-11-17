Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of research firms have commented on GGB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $130,692,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after buying an additional 791,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,614,000 after buying an additional 114,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.83%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.