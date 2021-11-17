Gilbert E. Nathan Buys 2,000 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE RC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,489. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 72.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 217,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.