GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

