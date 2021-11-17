Glitch Market Cap Reaches $167.09 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00003501 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a market cap of $167.09 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00093080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.99 or 0.07095631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,184.59 or 0.99988034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

