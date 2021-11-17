Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Truist reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $125.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,753,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,924. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $122.56 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average is $174.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.