Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $127.00

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $128.59, with a volume of 8938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

