Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,319 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

