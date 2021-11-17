GlobalBoost-Y Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,661.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $850,919.97 and $4,661.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,275.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.37 or 0.07021719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00381252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.35 or 0.00982739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00084269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.00 or 0.00401493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00269549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005208 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005551 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

