Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Scholar Rock worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Scholar Rock by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 18.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 125,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,204 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $5,573,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 127.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

