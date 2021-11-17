Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $7.14 Million in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Verve Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $767,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,040,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,928,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.86. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

