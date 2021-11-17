Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Golem has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $606.32 million and approximately $192.08 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00048682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00227108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

