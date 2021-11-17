Golff Hits Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Golff has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $1.94 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Golff has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00222902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About Golff

GOF is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

