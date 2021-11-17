Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $309.19

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.19 ($4.04) and traded as low as GBX 305.50 ($3.99). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 979 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £51.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £159,000 ($207,734.52). Also, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £49,580 ($64,776.59). In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,480 shares of company stock worth $26,886,880.

About Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.