Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

About Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.