GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Sells $53,448.85 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Aimee Lapic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $43,814.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88.

GPRO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

