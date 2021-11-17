Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $301.36

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 301.36 ($3.94) and traded as high as GBX 317.20 ($4.14). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 316.60 ($4.14), with a volume of 1,167,089 shares trading hands.

GRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 313.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 301.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 88 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £293.92 ($384.01). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 278 shares of company stock valued at $89,384.

About Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

