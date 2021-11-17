Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.65 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $1,353.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00377848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

