Gravity Finance (GFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $71,646.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,570.35 or 0.99947064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.76 or 0.07068630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

