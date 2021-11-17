Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.62

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.62 and traded as high as C$38.57. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$38.07, with a volume of 1,321,006 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

