GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.11 Million

Brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to post sales of $9.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 279.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $27.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $32.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $67.14 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $99.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

Several research firms have recently commented on GP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $326.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 6.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

