Greenridge Global Upgrades Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to “Buy”

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Greenridge Global’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. 37,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,022. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

