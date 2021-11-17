Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in October

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MSMGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,336. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
Grid Metals Company Profile
