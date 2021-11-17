Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in October

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MSMGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,336. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

