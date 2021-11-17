Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $211.79

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $211.79 and last traded at $211.50, with a volume of 173349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.86.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

