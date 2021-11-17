Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.61. 14,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 4,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

