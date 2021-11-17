Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 50,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $983,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $934,270.81.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00.

NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 1,177,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,526. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDUP. Barclays upped their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.