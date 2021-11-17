Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average is $117.73.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

