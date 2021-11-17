H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) vs. Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Head to Head Review

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of H. Lundbeck A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Superdry has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Superdry and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superdry N/A N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S 11.94% 19.70% 9.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Superdry and H. Lundbeck A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superdry 0 3 0 0 2.00 H. Lundbeck A/S 2 1 3 0 2.17

H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.63%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Superdry.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superdry and H. Lundbeck A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superdry $734.07 million 0.46 -$47.63 million N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S $2.71 billion 1.99 $242.21 million $1.64 16.46

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats Superdry on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites. The Wholesale segment includes the ownership of brands, wholesale distribution of own brand products such as clothing, footwear, and accessories and trade sales. The company was founded by Julian Marc Dunkerton and James Holder in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s. The company was founded by Hans Lundbeck on August 14, 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

