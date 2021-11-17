Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,208 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.