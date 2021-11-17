Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 198,525 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.11% of Hanmi Financial worth $29,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,508 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

