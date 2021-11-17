Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Down 58.2% in October

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the October 14th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 211.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF traded down $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3181 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.