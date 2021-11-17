Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $1,498,048.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25.
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 210,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,615. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.66 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.
HRMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,813,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.