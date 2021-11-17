Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $1,498,048.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 210,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,615. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.66 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,813,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

