Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $58,451.25 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00.
Shares of HRMY stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 210,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.66 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.05. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.71.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.