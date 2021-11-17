Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $58,451.25 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00.

Shares of HRMY stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 210,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.66 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.05. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

