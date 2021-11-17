Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.29). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HARP. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.73. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,982,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,211,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.