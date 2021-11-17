Harvest Finance Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $138.70 or 0.00230199 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $88.49 million and $14.93 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 670,731 coins and its circulating supply is 638,001 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

